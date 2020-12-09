Wielding a gun makes a shooter perceive others as wielding a gun, too

Articles

Nearly a decade ago, cognitive psychologist Jessica Witt wondered if the mere act of wielding a firearm could bias someone to perceive another person as wielding one, too -- and more importantly, if such a bias could be scientifically measured. A series of experiments later, Witt and her research team concluded, yes and yes. The team has recently published a new set of experiments further underscoring what they call the 'gun embodiment effect'.

