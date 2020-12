Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 17:49 Hits: 4

In cells transfer RNA (tRNA) translates genetic information from the encoding messenger RNA (mRNA) for protein synthesis. New results from ultrafast spectroscopy and in-depth theoretical calculations demonstrate that the complex folded structure of tRNA is stabilized by magnesium ions in direct contact with phosphate groups at the RNA surface.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209124921.htm