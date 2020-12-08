In new step toward quantum tech, scientists synthesize 'bright' quantum bits

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 19:26 Hits: 0

Qubits (short for quantum bits) are often made of the same semiconducting materials as our everyday electronics. But now an interdisciplinary team of chemists and physicists has developed a new method to create tailor-made qubits: by chemically synthesizing molecules that encode quantum information into their magnetic, or 'spin,' states. This new bottom-up approach could ultimately lead to quantum systems that have extraordinary flexibility and control, helping pave the way for next-generation quantum technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208142638.htm