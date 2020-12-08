The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In new step toward quantum tech, scientists synthesize 'bright' quantum bits

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Qubits (short for quantum bits) are often made of the same semiconducting materials as our everyday electronics. But now an interdisciplinary team of chemists and physicists has developed a new method to create tailor-made qubits: by chemically synthesizing molecules that encode quantum information into their magnetic, or 'spin,' states. This new bottom-up approach could ultimately lead to quantum systems that have extraordinary flexibility and control, helping pave the way for next-generation quantum technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208142638.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version