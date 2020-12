Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:42 Hits: 4

A large meta-analysis of breast cancer survivors of childbearing age indicated that they are less likely than the general public to get pregnant, and they face higher risk of certain complications such as preterm labor. However, most survivors who do get pregnant deliver healthy babies and have no adverse effects on their long-term survival, according to new data.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209094234.htm