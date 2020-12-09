The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How blood and wealth can predict future disability

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Research shows that blood tests for biomarkers such as cholesterol and inflammation can predict disability in five years. Researchers studied blood biomarkers of 5,286 participants involved in the UK Household Longitudinal Study - and found that biological health can predict disability and healthcare demand in five years' time. They also found that people on higher-incomes were more likely to seek GP appointments and outpatient treatments for their medical problems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209094249.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version