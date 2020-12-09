How blood and wealth can predict future disability

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Research shows that blood tests for biomarkers such as cholesterol and inflammation can predict disability in five years. Researchers studied blood biomarkers of 5,286 participants involved in the UK Household Longitudinal Study - and found that biological health can predict disability and healthcare demand in five years' time. They also found that people on higher-incomes were more likely to seek GP appointments and outpatient treatments for their medical problems.

