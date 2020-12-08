Environmental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as observed from space

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:29 Hits: 3

COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work, as various health and safety restrictions keep more of us at home more often. The resulting changes to our behavior are already impacting the environment around us in myriad ways, according to comparisons of remote sensing data before and during the pandemic collected by NASA, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and ESA (European Space Agency) Earth-observing satellites and others.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208162957.htm