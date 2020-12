Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:30 Hits: 3

Inspired by light-sensing bacteria that thrive near hot oceanic vents, synthetic chemists use vitamin B12 to catalyze valuable hydrocarbons known as olefins, or alkenes. The mild process eliminates harsh chemicals typically needed to make precursor molecules for the manufacture of drugs and agrochemicals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208163000.htm