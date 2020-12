Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 22:03 Hits: 4

President-elect Joe Biden's recent focus on Tom Vilsack to serve as his secretary of Agriculture comes as Democrats seek to appeal to rural voters after a poor showing in the 2020 elections.The former Iowa governor, who served with Biden in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529337-vilsacks-stock-rises-as-biden-eyes-inroads-to-rural-america