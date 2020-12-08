The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New findings shed light on the repair of UV-induced DNA damage

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A repair system in our cells fixes DNA damage caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun, however the detailed process behind this is not fully understood. An international research team has clarified the regulatory mechanism of the ubiquitin-proteasome system in recognizing and repairing UV-damaged DNA. This new discovery will contribute towards illuminating the onset mechanisms of diseases such as skin cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208090026.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version