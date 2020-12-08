New findings shed light on the repair of UV-induced DNA damage

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

A repair system in our cells fixes DNA damage caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun, however the detailed process behind this is not fully understood. An international research team has clarified the regulatory mechanism of the ubiquitin-proteasome system in recognizing and repairing UV-damaged DNA. This new discovery will contribute towards illuminating the onset mechanisms of diseases such as skin cancer.

