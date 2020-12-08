The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Visual short-term memory is more complex than previously assumed

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Contrary to previous assumptions, visual short-term memory is not merely based on one kind of information about an object, such as only its colour or only its name. Rather, several types of information can be retained simultaneously in short-term memory. Using complex EEG analyses and deep neural networks, researchers have discovered that short-term memory is more complex than previously assumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208111418.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version