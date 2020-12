Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020

Wildfires in the arctic are linked to warming temperatures there, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s new 2020 update to its Arctic Report Card said that the “extreme” fires in...

