EPA Completes Reviews of 3 Superfund Site Cleanups in Connecticut during FY 2020

BOSTON – EPA has completed comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at 3 National Priorities List Sites (Superfund Sites) in Connecticut by performing required Five-Year Reviews of each site. The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are 18 Superfund sites across Connecticut.

"One of EPA's major priorities is continuing to make progress cleaning up Superfund sites in the New England region," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Once a site, or part of a site, is cleaned up, EPA conducts regular reviews of the cleanup to ensure that it remains protective of human health and the environment."

"The continued periodic and long-term review of the environmental remedies constructed at these three Superfund sites is critical to ensuring the ongoing protection of human health and the environment," ConnecticutDepartment of Energy and Environmental ProtectionCommissioner Katie Dykes said. "Connecticut values our cooperative relationship with EPA Region 1 on these and other critical sites."

The Superfund Sites where EPA has completed Five-Year Reviews in 2020 are below. The links will direct users to each Superfund Site page, where you can find the FY20 Five-Year Review report.

Completed Five Year Reviews in FY20 – Connecticut Superfund Sites

Old Southington Landfill, Southington, Connecticut

www.epa.gov/superfund/oldsouthington

Solvents Recovery Service of New England, Southington, Connecticut

www.epa.gov/superfund/srs

Raymark Industries, Inc., Stratford, Connecticut

www.epa.gov/superfund/raymark

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

For more information about EPA's Superfund program, visit www.epa.gov/superfund