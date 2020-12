Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 5

When Christmas shopping, customers should keep their eyes under control. As a study shows, visual attention can be strongly influenced during shopping with very simple interventions. The researchers report that unplanned purchases can even double as a result.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208090002.htm