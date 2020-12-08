Risk of serious complications during knee replacement 73% higher when a tourniquet is used

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

The risk of developing serious complications following a knee replacement could be up to 73% higher when a tourniquet is used, compared to surgery without a tourniquet. Serious complications during knee replacement surgery are rare. However, researchers found that 5.9% of patients whose operations involved a tourniquet had serious complications needing additional health care, compared to 2.9% in those operated on without a tourniquet.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201208090010.htm