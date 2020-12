Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 5

A study of pond sites in the Cascades found greater amphibian diversity in sites with beaver damns. Red-legged frogs and northwestern salamanders, which develop more slowly, were detected almost exclusively in dammed sites.

