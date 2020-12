Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 00:51 Hits: 2

Researchers have created a version of COVID-19 in mice that shows how the disease damages organs other than the lungs. Using their model, the scientists discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can shut down energy production in cells of the heart, kidneys, spleen and other organs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207195126.htm