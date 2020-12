Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:20 Hits: 0

At some point in life, most people have stood over a rolled-out slab of cookie dough and pondered just how to best cut out cookies with as little waste as possible. Now, even math experts have given up on finding a computer algorithm to answer this type of geometric problem.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207102055.htm