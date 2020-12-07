This flexible and rechargeable battery is 10 times more powerful than state of the art

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

A team of researchers has developed a flexible, rechargeable silver oxide-zinc battery with a five to 10 times greater areal energy density than state of the art. The battery also is easier to manufacture; while most flexible batteries need to be manufactured in sterile conditions, under vacuum, this one can be screen printed in normal lab conditions. The device can be used in flexible, stretchable electronics for wearables as well as soft robotics.

