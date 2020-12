Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:22 Hits: 0

AI-based evaluation of medical imaging data usually requires a specially developed algorithm for each task. Scientists have now presented a new method for configuring self-learning algorithms for a large number of different imaging datasets - without the need for specialist knowledge or very significant computing power.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207112253.htm