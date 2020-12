Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:23 Hits: 3

Researchers report that they have discovered a new chemical design principle for exploiting destructive quantum interference. They used their approach to create a six-nanometer single-molecule switch where the on-state current is more than 10,000 times greater than the off-state current -- the largest change in current achieved for a single-molecule circuit to date.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207112302.htm