Split wave: Component for neuromorphic computer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 16:23 Hits: 3

Neural networks are some of the most important tools in AI. So far, they run on traditional processors in the form of adaptive software, but experts are working on an alternative concept, the 'neuromorphic computer'. In this case, neurons are not simulated by software but reconstructed in hardware components. A team of researchers has now demonstrated a new approach to such hardware - targeted magnetic waves that are generated and divided in micrometer-sized wafers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207112320.htm