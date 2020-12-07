The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Wind tunnel tests will help design future Army tiltrotor aircraft

Category: Environment Hits: 3

After more than three years in development, a team of U.S. Army researchers and industry partners completed the construction of a testbed that will help to inform the design of future Army rotorcraft. The team plans to test the TiltRotor Aeroelastic Stability Testbed, or TRAST in a massive wind tunnel at the NASA Langley Research Center to gauge the effectiveness of modern tiltrotor stability models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207124116.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version