Image-based navigation could help spacecraft safely land on the moon

Category: Environment Hits: 3Engineers have demonstrated how a series of lunar images can be used to infer the direction that a spacecraft is moving. This technique, sometimes called visual odometry, allows navigation information to be gathered even when a good map isn't available. The goal is to allow spacecraft to more accurately target and land at a specific location on the moon without requiring a complete map of its surface.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207142310.htm