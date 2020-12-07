White blood cells may cause tumor cell death -- but that's not good news

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

White blood cells are part of many immune system responses in the human body. New research shows that a specific type of those cells may cause brain cancer tissues to die -- but that's not good news, according to researchers. They said that higher amounts of this tissue death have been associated with poor survival in patients with aggressive glioblastomas, a deadly type of brain cancer that is common in adults.

