Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

What do honey bees and deadly hornets have to do with issues surrounding 'fake news?' New research is providing new details about honey bees and their defenses against preying hornets. Using a common iPad, researchers conducted the first study that demonstrates that a contagious warning signal counters 'fake news' in social insects.

