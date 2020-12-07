The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rise of the underdog: A neglected mechanism in antiferromagnets may be key to spintronics

Scientists discover a mechanism in antiferromagnets that could be useful for spintronic devices. They theoretically and experimentally demonstrate that one of the magnetization torques arising from optically driven excitations has a much stronger influence on spin orientation than previously given credit for. These findings could provide a new and highly efficient mechanism for manipulating spin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207131323.htm

