Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 15:21 Hits: 3

A team of researchers understands more about the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. They discovered a flow of hot rocks, known as a mantle plume, rising from the core-mantle boundary beneath central Greenland that melts the ice from below.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207102105.htm