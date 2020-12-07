The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Useful 'fake' peptides

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Some useful drugs consist of peptides acting on their protein targets. To make them more efficient and stable, scientists have found a way to replace crucial segments of the peptides with ureido units. These oligoureas, which are composed of urea-based units, fold into a structure similar to that of peptides. Oligourea-based 'fake' peptides enhance the options for rational drug design, concludes the study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207112240.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version