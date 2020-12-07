The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New geological findings from eastern Fennoscandia add new dimensions to the history of European ice

In Finland, the majority of the glacial and warm interval records have been interpreted to represent only the last, Weichselian, glacial cycle that took place 11,700-119,000 years ago. Researchers have now revised the crucial part of the existing stratigraphic documentation in southern Finland. The new findings show that a considerable part of the warm interval records extends further back in time than earlier thought. The new results change the established conceptions about glacial history in the area.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201207124124.htm

