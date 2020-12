Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

The world just recorded the warmest November on record, according to a European Union climate organization. Data analyzed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) shows that November was more than 0.1 degree Celsius hotter than Novembers...

