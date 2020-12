Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 17:46 Hits: 4

The Trump administration is pushing ahead to greenlight oil exploration in the Arctic, allowing companies to use seismic testing that will disturb polar bears in their dens.The proposal, if finalized, would allow the oil exploration technique in the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529057-despite-risks-to-polar-bears-trump-pushes-ahead-with-oil