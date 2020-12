Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 07 December 2020 18:35

Years of budget cuts have left the U.S. air pollution monitoring system in a state of disrepair, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The network of more than 4,000 sites has been in use since the 1970s,...

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529068-gao-finds-lack-of-funding-aging-equipment-plague-national-air