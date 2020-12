Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 18:39 Hits: 1

Trained dogs are better at detecting explosives and narcotics than any technological device scientists have invented. However, training dogs to detect hazardous substances can be inconvenient for the trainer and dangerous for the dog. Scientists are working to solve this problem with a material that can catch odors and safely release them over time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203133909.htm