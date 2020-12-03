How plants compete for underground real estate affects climate change and food production

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 19:41 Hits: 1

How do plant roots store carbon? Researchers found that the energy a plant devotes to its roots depends on proximity to other plants: when close together, plants heavily invest in their root systems to compete for finite underground resources; if far apart, they invest less. As about a third of the world's vegetation biomass (and carbon) is belowground, this model provides a valuable tool to predict root proliferation in global earth-system models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203144151.htm