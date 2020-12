Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 15:24 Hits: 2

The U.S. House passed a bill that prohibits people from owning big cats like lions and tigers, after Netflix released the documentary series “Tiger King.”The chamber voted 272-114 to pass the measure, which also makes it illegal for exhibitors to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/528751-house-approves-bill-banning-big-cat-ownership-after-netflixs-tiger