NRDC 8th Annual Energy Report: Slow & Steady Won’t Win the Climate Race

WASHINGTON – America’s power plants met their carbon pollution reduction target 11 years earlier than anticipated under an Obama-era rule, even though the Trump administration officially repealed it, according to the 8th Annual Energy Report published today by NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council). Unfortunately, U.S. oil and gas drilling production also set records, underscoring the need for dramatically more clean energy progress to battle the escalating climate crisis.
The report, Slow and Steady Will Not Win the Climate Race, also reveals that despite a lack of federal clean energy leadership, states and utilities that have now committed to transitioning to 100 percent pollution-free power serve nearly 83 million U.S. households and businesses—representing almost half of the United States’ 2019 electricity demand. That will further boost the nation’s wind and solar production, which now provide a significant 10 percent of America’s electricity.
While economy-wide U.S. carbon emissions fell 3 percent last year, they were only 8 percent lower than 2010 levels, far from the 50 percent drop necessary by the end of this decade to help keep the increase in global warming below 1.5 ⁰C by the end of this century. The United States will have to quintuple the amount of emission cuts made in the last decade to achieve this target, the report said.
“The United States is at a critical moment. The incoming Biden administration can and should rapidly move to reverse the Trump clean energy rollbacks, reversals, and roadblocks before it’s too late to avoid the catastrophic effects of climate change,” said report co-author Amanda Levin, a policy analyst with NRDC’s Climate and Clean Energy Program.
Co-author Sophia Ptacek, a member of NRDC’s Climate and Clean Energy Program policy analysis group, added that “the Biden administration should prioritize an equitable energy system that centers health, community well-being, and climate action.”
The new report details U.S. energy trends in an interactive and explanatory web page that includes maps, videos, and graphics along with text. It focuses largely on 2019 because final energy data is not released until 10 months after the previous year’s conclusion. However, recognizing the huge impact the pandemic and global recession are having on the energy sector, the report also addresses preliminary 2020 results.
Other key findings:
