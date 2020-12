Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 20:54 Hits: 3

Researchers have revealed a breakthrough method that could lead to autonomous robotic control and therefore precise fine tuning of the 'twist' between atom-thin 2D materials layers stacked in a superlattice structure -- a pioneering device that could help transform technology and achieve superconductive electronics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201204155420.htm