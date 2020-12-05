The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No strings attached: Maximizing wireless charging efficiency with multiple transmitters

Scientists have developed a control strategy that allows for transferring power wirelessly through multiple transmitter coils with maximum efficiency. Unlike conventional approaches in which only the transmitter closer to the receiver is active, this novel method dispatches the optimal amount of current to each transmitter, depending on the degree of coupling with the receiver. This technique will help surpass the hurdles of wired charging in electric vehicles and industrial robots.

