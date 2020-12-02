The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Visualization reveals how a protein 'hunkers down' to conserve energy

A visualization made from nearly 100,000 electron microscope images has revealed the ingenious way a protein involved in muscle activity shuts itself down to conserve energy. The protein is called myosin and it is known as a molecular motor because of the way it interacts with other proteins and energy molecules to generate force and movement. It is found inside muscle fibers where it forms long myosin filaments made up of hundreds of individual myosin molecules.

