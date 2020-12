Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 20:32 Hits: 7

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed to continue to allow uses of a pesticide that’s been linked to brain damage in children. In a proposed interim decision dated Thursday, the EPA continued to allow uses of the chemical...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/528813-epa-proposes-reapproving-uses-of-pesticide-linked-to-brain-damage