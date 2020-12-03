The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The helix of life: New study shows how 'our' RNA stably binds to artificial nucleic acids

Xeno nucleic acids are essential for the development of nucleic acid-based drugs. To be effective, they need to be able to stably bind to natural RNA (a cellular single-stranded version of the DNA, which is essential for all body processes). However, it is unclear how, if at all, RNA hybridizes with these xeno nucleic acids. A new study sheds light on this mechanism, opening doors to the development of potentially revolutionary nucleic acid-based drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203113236.htm

