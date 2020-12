Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:09 Hits: 4

The Trump administration on Thursday formally approved a decision allow the continued use of a controversial method known as seismic testing to search for oil and gas deposits in the Gulf of Mexico. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/528649-trump-administration-approves-controversial-oil-testing-method-in