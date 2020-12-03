The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Leaving so soon? Unusual planetary nebula fades mere decades after it arrived

Category: Environment Hits: 5

The tiny Stingray Nebula unexpectedly appeared in the 1980s is by far the youngest planetary nebula in our sky. But a team of astronomers recently analyzed a more recent image of the nebula, taken in 2016 by Hubble, and found that it has faded significantly and changed shape over the course of just 20 years. If dimming continues at current rates, in 20 or 30 years the Stingray Nebula will be barely perceptible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203173442.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version