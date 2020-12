Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 23:47 Hits: 5

Hispanic groups and lawmakers expressed surprise and some anger Thursday at how New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has been treated by President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.Lujan Grisham was offered but rejected a Cabinet position as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/528700-hispanic-caucus-unhappy-with-transition-team-treatment-of-lujan