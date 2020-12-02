Self-repairing gelatin-based film could be a smart move for electronics

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Dropping a cell phone can sometimes cause superficial cracks to appear. But other times, the device can stop working altogether because fractures develop in the material that stores data. Now, researchers have made an environmentally friendly, gelatin-based film that can repair itself multiple times and still maintain the electronic signals needed to access a device's data. The material could be used someday in smart electronics and health-monitoring devices.

