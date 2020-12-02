The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Self-repairing gelatin-based film could be a smart move for electronics

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Dropping a cell phone can sometimes cause superficial cracks to appear. But other times, the device can stop working altogether because fractures develop in the material that stores data. Now, researchers have made an environmentally friendly, gelatin-based film that can repair itself multiple times and still maintain the electronic signals needed to access a device's data. The material could be used someday in smart electronics and health-monitoring devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201202114500.htm

