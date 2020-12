Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 00:25 Hits: 1

The most habitable region for life on Mars would have been up to several miles below its surface, likely due to subsurface melting of thick ice sheets fueled by geothermal heat, a new study concludes. The study may help resolve what's known as the faint young sun paradox - a lingering key question in Mars science.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201202192527.htm