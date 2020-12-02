The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plant-inspired alkaloids protect rice, kiwi and citrus from harmful bacteria

Plants get bacterial infections, just as humans do. When food crops and trees are infected, their yield and quality can suffer. Although some compounds have been developed to protect plants, few of them work on a wide variety of crops, and bacteria are developing resistance. Now, researchers have modified natural plant alkaloids into new compounds that kill bacteria responsible for diseases in rice, kiwi and citrus.

