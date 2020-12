Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 03 December 2020 14:45 Hits: 5

On 3 December 2020 an international team of astronomers will announce the most detailed ever catalogue of the stars in a huge swathe of our Milky Way galaxy. The measurements of stellar position and movement are in the third data release from the European Space Agency's Gaia space observatory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201203094538.htm