Researchers develop plant nanobionic sensor to monitor arsenic levels in soil

Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020

Researchers have developed -- for the first time -- a novel type of plant nanobionic optical sensor that can, in real-time, detect and monitor arsenic levels in the belowground environment, with significant advantages over conventional methods used to measure arsenic in the environment. The new sensor will improve arsenic detection and will help safeguard food safety, and will be useful for agricultural research and environmental monitoring.

