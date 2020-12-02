The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Researchers develop plant nanobionic sensor to monitor arsenic levels in soil

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Researchers have developed -- for the first time -- a novel type of plant nanobionic optical sensor that can, in real-time, detect and monitor arsenic levels in the belowground environment, with significant advantages over conventional methods used to measure arsenic in the environment. The new sensor will improve arsenic detection and will help safeguard food safety, and will be useful for agricultural research and environmental monitoring.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201202114513.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version