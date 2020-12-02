The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New butterfly-inspired hydrogen sensor is powered by light

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A new bioinspired prototype offers a total package of features unmatched by any hydrogen sensor currently on the market. While commercial hydrogen sensors only work at 150C or higher, the new tech is powered by light instead of heat. And the sensor can detect hydrogen at concentrations from as little as 10 ppm (for medical diagnoses) to 40,000 ppm (the level where the gas becomes potentially explosive).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201202114524.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version